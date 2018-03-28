Chapel Hills Mall under new ownership

Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs has a new owner. The deal was closed on Tuesday and the mall is now owned by "Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Manager," which may sound familiar.
The group also owns the Citadel Mall on Colorado Springs' south side. The company said it's now looking to improve both malls.
"The focus now is to bring retail into both centers again to provide a great shopping environment for the community," said Namdar Realty Marketing Director Jill Lais.
There's no word on any possible changes to either of the malls and the company says they are focusing on providing local and national shopping options for our area.
An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
