Chapel Hills Mall under new ownership

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs has a new owner. The deal was closed on Tuesday and the mall is now owned by "Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Manager," which may sound familiar.

The group also owns the Citadel Mall on Colorado Springs' south side. The company said it's now looking to improve both malls.

"The focus now is to bring retail into both centers again to provide a great shopping environment for the community," said Namdar Realty Marketing Director Jill Lais.

There's no word on any possible changes to either of the malls and the company says they are focusing on providing local and national shopping options for our area.

