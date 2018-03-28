Colorado's genetically pure bison herd gains lab-born calf

A bison calf has been born at Colorado State University using a process that manually combines an egg and sperm in a laboratory.
The female calf is the first at the university to be conceived through the process called in-vitro fertilization.
The calf brings the Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd to 44-members. The genetically pure herd has more than quadrupled in size since its November 2015 release at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and Red Mountain Open Space. The animals are related to the Yellowstone National Park herd, preserving rare American bison genetics.
The calf, named IVF 1, is 10 months old. Researchers used eggs taken from bison from Yellowstone National Park and fertilized them with sperm from bulls with Yellowstone genetics.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
68 tenants have been displaced from the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday. (KOAA)
A devastating fire left 20 units destroyed and nearly 70 people displaced in the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday afternoon. A day later, some are getting a few minutes to see what's left of the damage. "It's devastating, I never thought this would happen to me," Yvette Comeau, a homeowner said. This is what's left of Comeau's living room... This is what's left of Yvette Comeau's townhouse. She lost everything except for her son, her cell pho...
