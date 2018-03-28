Colorado transportation bonds bill heads to House

An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

68 tenants have been displaced from the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday. (KOAA)

A devastating fire left 20 units destroyed and nearly 70 people displaced in the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday afternoon. A day later, some are getting a few minutes to see what's left of the damage. "It's devastating, I never thought this would happen to me," Yvette Comeau, a homeowner said. This is what's left of Comeau's living room... This is what's left of Yvette Comeau's townhouse. She lost everything except for her son, her cell pho...