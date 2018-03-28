Quantcast

Colorado transportation bonds bill heads to House - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado transportation bonds bill heads to House

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

Colorado's Republican-led Senate unanimously approved a bill to ask voters in 2019 if the state can issue $3.5 billion in bonds for roads and bridges.
  
The bill approved Wednesday also makes a one-time payment of 500-million dollars for transportation.
  
It now goes to the Democrat-led House, where leaders object to using tax dollars to back bonds saying there are pressing needs in education funding.
  
Voters would decide whether to spend 250-million dollars annually to back the bonds, which are expected to cost up to 5 billion dollars over 20-years.
  
The bonds would replace nearly 1.9 billion dollars in transportation bonds lawmakers agreed to issue last year. Those were backed by leasing out state buildings.
  
Colorado has a 9 billion dollar backlog in roads projects.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:45:13 GMT
    Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

  • VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:32 GMT

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

  • Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:48:27 GMT

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?