Man responsible for shooting woman in the face arrested

A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -
A woman shot in the face in the 500 block of Iowa over a month ago, is still recovering from her injuries and detectives identified the suspect in her shooting as 25-year old Simon Escamilla.
Escamilla was found in possession of a .380 handgun when he was arrested the morning of February 19th, for First Degree Criminal Trespass. The truck he was driving was the same vehicle the victim identified after she was shot. Police say the pick-up truck was stolen.
The woman told police she saw a fight outside of a store near Willamette Street and Union Boulevard. She told police that the man who took a shot at the person he was arguing with, followed her to the 500 block of Iowa Avenue and then shot her through the driver's side window.
An arrest warrant for Attempted Murder in the First Degree was obtained on March 26th, for the arrest of Escamilla. He was already being held on unrelated charges at CJC. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:32 GMT
