Quantcast

Man responsible for shooting woman in the face arrested - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man responsible for shooting woman in the face arrested

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA) A woman was shot in the face outside a home on Iowa Ave in Colorado Springs. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A woman shot in the face in the 500 block of Iowa over a month ago, is still recovering from her injuries and detectives identified the suspect in her shooting as 25-year old Simon Escamilla.

Escamilla was found in possession of a .380 handgun when he was arrested the morning of February 19th, for First Degree Criminal Trespass. The truck he was driving was the same vehicle the victim identified after she was shot. Police say the pick-up truck was stolen.  

The woman told police she saw a fight outside of a store near Willamette Street and Union Boulevard. She told police that the man who took a shot at the person he was arguing with, followed her to the 500 block of Iowa Avenue and then shot her through the driver's side window.

An arrest warrant for Attempted Murder in the First Degree was obtained on March 26th, for the arrest of Escamilla. He was already being held on unrelated charges at CJC. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder. 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:42:59 GMT
    Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

  • VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:32 GMT

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

  • Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:48:27 GMT

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?