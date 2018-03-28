Parker officers cleared in fatal shooting of suspect

Quantcast

Written By Nia Bender
PARKER -

On November 4th, last year, 35-year old Michael Marin, was shot several times by Parker police officers in the 10800 block of Twenty Mile Road.According to a release from the Parker Police Department, officers were called to a condo complex on a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors, who was later identified as Marin. One 911 caller told dispatch the knocker just kept knocking on the door over and over, despite the caller not expecting anyone to visit at that hour.

When officers arrived and tried to speak to Marin, he allegedly ran through the parking lot, at which time a flash can be seen as Marin is running, a flash that could have come from a gun, the release said.

Officers then found Marin in a breezeway who ignored commands to drop his gun after pointing the weapon at them. He continued to point his gun at officers, and he was then shot several times, later dying from his injuries.

Marin's toxicology report revealed methamphetamine levels more than 11 times the level needed to test positive, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office autopsy report. Marin also tested positive for amphetamine.

Marin was suspected in several fast food robberies in Clifton, Delta and Fruita and four hours before this shooting, he had allegedly attempted armed robbery at a Rite Aid in Lakewood.

He was also driving a stolen vehicle.

