Broncos acquire safety Su'a Cravens from Redskins

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Broncos have acquired safety Su'a Cravens from the Washington Redskins.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams had not announced the deal.
Denver and Washington flip fourth- and fifth-round picks this season as part of the trade. In addition, Denver sends a fifth-rounder to Washington in 2018 and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020.
Cravens was a second-round pick by Washington in 2016 and played 11 games. He left the team to contemplate retirement and in mid-September was placed on the reserve/left squad list.
In December, Cravens was cleared to resume football activities, his then-agent announced. Fadde Mikhail said in a statement that Cravens suffered from post-concussion syndrome and no longer has symptoms.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:32 GMT
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:22:57 GMT
68 tenants have been displaced from the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday. (KOAA)
A devastating fire left 20 units destroyed and nearly 70 people displaced in the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday afternoon. A day later, some are getting a few minutes to see what's left of the damage. "It's devastating, I never thought this would happen to me," Yvette Comeau, a homeowner said. This is what's left of Comeau's living room... This is what's left of Yvette Comeau's townhouse. She lost everything except for her son, her cell pho...
