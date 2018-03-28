Quantcast

Broncos acquire safety Su'a Cravens from Redskins

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
DENVER (AP) -

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Broncos have acquired safety Su'a Cravens from the Washington Redskins.
  
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams had not announced the deal.
  
Denver and Washington flip fourth- and fifth-round picks this season as part of the trade. In addition, Denver sends a fifth-rounder to Washington in 2018 and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020.
  
Cravens was a second-round pick by Washington in 2016 and played 11 games. He left the team to contemplate retirement and in mid-September was placed on the reserve/left squad list.
  
In December, Cravens was cleared to resume football activities, his then-agent announced. Fadde Mikhail said in a statement that Cravens suffered from post-concussion syndrome and no longer has symptoms.
  
 

