Storm Safe Visits St John Neumann Elementary

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited the 5th graders at St. John Neumann Elementary in Pueblo to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.

The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to ask questions about staying safe. 

For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com 

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

