Quantcast

Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed. - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed.

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.
  
The president is making that pledge a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens expressed a different view. Stevens wrote in The New York Times that repealing the Second Amendment would help Congress enact gun control measures.
  
"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. "As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!"
  
The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:42:59 GMT
    Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.Bishop Castle stands 160 feet tall in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of Rye.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

    An overnight fire destroyed the gift shop and a guest house on the grounds of Bishop Castle in Rye. Mrs. Bishop tells News 5 that she found out about the fire from the Custer County Sheriff's office.

  • Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:48:27 GMT

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

  • VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:03:32 GMT

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

    A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?