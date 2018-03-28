Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed.

President Donald Trump says the Second Amendment will not be repealed.
The president is making that pledge a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens expressed a different view. Stevens wrote in The New York Times that repealing the Second Amendment would help Congress enact gun control measures.
"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. "As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!"
The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
68 tenants have been displaced from the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday. (KOAA)
A devastating fire left 20 units destroyed and nearly 70 people displaced in the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday afternoon. A day later, some are getting a few minutes to see what's left of the damage. "It's devastating, I never thought this would happen to me," Yvette Comeau, a homeowner said. This is what's left of Comeau's living room... This is what's left of Yvette Comeau's townhouse. She lost everything except for her son, her cell pho...
