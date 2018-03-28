Colorado Springs students surprised with scholarships

Multiple Colorado Springs high school seniors were recently surprised with full ride scholarships to a college of their choice.

The students have the Daniels Scholarship Program to thank.

The Daniels Scholarship fund was created by Philanthropist Bill Daniels. The fund pays for tuition, housing fees, and books. The average scholarship amount awarded is more than $17,000 a year.

Of the 2,500 plus applicants, 238 winners were chosen across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

According to the program, the winners are chosen based on their exceptional character, leadership, and a commitment to serving their communities.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers serves on the board of the program and was on hand to announce the news to the scholarship recipients.

"It's a really big deal, because for a number of these students, this makes the difference in whether or not they're able to pursue their dreams," said Linda Childears, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund