Your Healthy Family: Yoga is key element in TBI rehab

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. A traumatic brain injury can be one the most challenging injuries to recover from. It often requires a person to relearn how to function on some of the most basic levels. Small habits are often monumental challenges to relearn.

Stacie Wyatt is a yoga instructor for the Brain Care program at Rocky Mountain Health Care who explains why yoga is so beneficial not only for people recovering from a TBI but for anyone.

"Yoga gives people an awareness that is so much more. Awareness in the physical sensations that they feel, and then they can say, ‘hmmm this feels good, I like this.’ For this population, they become whole if they see that their body, even though it's limited, has the ability to feel good sensation.”

Stacie begins the class with traditional yoga breathing warm up, and a verbal check in where she asks each member of the class how they are feeling at that moment.

“It gives an opportunity for people to say, ‘wow I'm struggling also’, and so there's not this isolation. If they come in struggling and then they hear that somebody else is struggling, there's more of a connection of the community. It's so much more than physical posture, it's a connection that includes the mind body and spirit.”

As with every program in the Brain Care program, Stacie says the repetition of the class helps people slowly reprogram an injured brain.

“We often do a similar sequence each day. We also move our body across the midline which helps to harmonize the brain. They usually come into the class a little dysregulated from the bus ride and we start with breathing, and then we go into a circular movement and then we repeat a sequence and it's neat to see people who are struggling with memory or speech to be able to pronounce those words or to remember that the next pose in the sequence might be tree.”

If you have any questions about the Brain Care program, you can get more information on their web page. https://www.rmhcare.org/programs/braincare/