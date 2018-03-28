Great Lakes Airlines suspends flight operations

Quantcast

Great Lakes Airlines, which operated small turboprop planes between destinations in the West and Midwest, has suspended flying.
  
The airline says in a note on its website that it stopped scheduled flights at midnight Monday but has not filed for bankruptcy protection and continues to operate parts of its business.
  
The airline did not immediately respond to messages on Tuesday.
  
Great Lakes served fewer than a dozen destinations, linking big cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Denver with smaller destinations like Telluride, Colorado, and Prescott, Arizona.
  
On its website, the airline is giving instructions for refunds.
  
The company says partner Aerodynamics Inc. will operate Great Lakes Jet Express flights between Denver and Pierre and Watertown, South Dakota.

