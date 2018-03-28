Great Lakes Airlines suspends flight operations

Great Lakes Airlines, which operated small turboprop planes between destinations in the West and Midwest, has suspended flying.
The airline says in a note on its website that it stopped scheduled flights at midnight Monday but has not filed for bankruptcy protection and continues to operate parts of its business.
The airline did not immediately respond to messages on Tuesday.
Great Lakes served fewer than a dozen destinations, linking big cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Denver with smaller destinations like Telluride, Colorado, and Prescott, Arizona.
On its website, the airline is giving instructions for refunds.
The company says partner Aerodynamics Inc. will operate Great Lakes Jet Express flights between Denver and Pierre and Watertown, South Dakota.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
The ordinance mandates all residents have weekly trash service, either contracted out or done by themselves, and have proof of it. If not, they face a maximum $1,000 fine and/or one year in jail.
