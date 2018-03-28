Attorney for Stormy Daniels seeks to depose Trump on payment

An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.
Michael Avenatti filed the motion in federal court in California. In the documents, dated Wednesday, he seeks to depose Trump and Trump attorney Michael Cohen about a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.
Avenatti wants to question each for "no more than two hours." In the filing, he says the depositions are needed to establish if Trump knew about the payment and if he consented to it.
Cohen has said he paid the $130,000 out of his own pocket, while asserting Trump never had sex with the porn actress.
A hearing is set for April 30.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
The ordinance mandates all residents have weekly trash service, either contracted out or done by themselves, and have proof of it. If not, they face a maximum $1,000 fine and/or one year in jail.
