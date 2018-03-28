Attorney for Stormy Daniels seeks to depose Trump on payment

An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.



Michael Avenatti filed the motion in federal court in California. In the documents, dated Wednesday, he seeks to depose Trump and Trump attorney Michael Cohen about a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.



Avenatti wants to question each for "no more than two hours." In the filing, he says the depositions are needed to establish if Trump knew about the payment and if he consented to it.



Cohen has said he paid the $130,000 out of his own pocket, while asserting Trump never had sex with the porn actress.



A hearing is set for April 30.