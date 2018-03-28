Fire destroys buildings near Bishop Castle

An overnight fire near Bishop Castle in Rye, damaged two buildings near the castle. News 5 spoke with Mrs. Bishop and she confirms that there was a fire on the property and that it affected the gift shop and another building.

She had just received a phone call from the Custer County Sheriff's office about the fire and says she wasn't sure of how extensive the damage was yet. She also says she isn't sure if the castle was damaged and that her children were headed to there to find out.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more details.