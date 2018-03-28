Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near

Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover as it reels from criticisms over its data practices and faces tighter European regulations in the coming months.
The changes won't affect Facebook's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers about its users. But the company hopes its 2.2 billion users will have an easier time navigating its complex and often confusing privacy and security settings.
Facebook says it's trying to make the controls easier to find and to give users a simpler way to access and download the data it collects on them.
Wednesday's announcement follows revelations that a Trump-affiliated consulting firm got data on millions of unsuspecting Facebook users. Facebook is also facing criticism for collecting years of data on call and text histories from Android users.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
The ordinance mandates all residents have weekly trash service, either contracted out or done by themselves, and have proof of it. If not, they face a maximum $1,000 fine and/or one year in jail.
