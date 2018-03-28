Riverdance brings a piece of Ireland to Colorado Springs

The music and songs of Ireland are coming to Colorado Springs as part of the Riverdance's 20th Anniversary World Tour.
Based on Irish Traditions, the Riverdance is a unique blend of dance, music, and song. The show has been traveling the world for 20 years now, and the current cast features a Colorado native.
Greg Molony is from Colorado, and he will be taking center stage in the performance.
Molony has been dancing since he was five-years-old. He's taken home three Western Regional titles, as well as competing internationally. As a Lead Dancer with the National Dance Company of Rhythm, Molony has toured the world three times. He was also a full time cast member of 'Footstorm.'
Tickets for the performance are available pikespeakcenter.com or the Pikes Peak Center Box Office. You can also cal (719) 520 - SHOW.
Shows are tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $48 - $68.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
Three water park executives are facing criminal charges, including two counts of murder, for the death of a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas water park in 2016.
