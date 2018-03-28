Riverdance brings a piece of Ireland to Colorado Springs

The music and songs of Ireland are coming to Colorado Springs as part of the Riverdance's 20th Anniversary World Tour.

Based on Irish Traditions, the Riverdance is a unique blend of dance, music, and song. The show has been traveling the world for 20 years now, and the current cast features a Colorado native.

Greg Molony is from Colorado, and he will be taking center stage in the performance.

Molony has been dancing since he was five-years-old. He's taken home three Western Regional titles, as well as competing internationally. As a Lead Dancer with the National Dance Company of Rhythm, Molony has toured the world three times. He was also a full time cast member of 'Footstorm.'

Tickets for the performance are available pikespeakcenter.com or the Pikes Peak Center Box Office. You can also cal (719) 520 - SHOW.

Shows are tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $48 - $68.