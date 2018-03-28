Weather Alert Day: Rain/Snow Chances Later Today

Today's Forecast:

A chilly and mainly clear start to your Wednesday. Any sunshine will be relatively short lived with clouds advancing ahead of our next disturbance by late morning. Temperatures should be able to get a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the 40's and 50's. Another round of precipitation heads our way later today. Models are bringing these chances in a little faster this morning with activity developing for the higher elevations west of I-25 around noon with the chance for mainly rain showers along the I-25 corridor by the evening drive. If this timing holds up, you might need the windshield wipers for the drive home. There could be some isolated thunder with these showers and the best chance for any change to snow will be for the high elevations with only very minor accumulations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 50; Low - 25. Some sunshine this morning then increasing clouds and areas of mainly rain this afternoon and early evening.

PUEBLO: High - 59; Low - 29. Increasing clouds with rain chances this afternoon/evening.

CANON CITY: High - 55; Low - 29. Increasing clouds and chances for mainly rain later this afternoon/evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 41; Low - 19. Increasing clouds with areas of rain and isolated snow this afternoon/evening. Any accumulations will be very minor.

TRI-LAKES: High - 40's; Low - 20's. Increasing clouds today with isolated rain/snow this afternoon and evening. Minor, if any, accumulations.

PLAINS: High - 60's; Low - 20's. Mainly clear this morning with a chance for showers later this evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50's; Low - 20's. Dry this morning with chances for isolated showers later this evening.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK :

Mainly dry with only a small chance for a brief higher elevation shower on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50's for most areas. Breezy and warmer for Good Friday with highs in the 60's. Models are still trying to figure out Easter Weekend. Right now it looks like Saturday will be the warmer of the two days with highs mainly in the 60's. Skies look dry, but there could very well be some additional cloud cover throughout the day. Easter still has some variability but as of now we'll expect highs in the 50's. Expect some chilly sunrise services with temperatures below freezing.