Families survey the damage left behind in massive townhome fire

68 tenants have been displaced from the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday. (KOAA) 68 tenants have been displaced from the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday. (KOAA)
A devastating fire left 20 units destroyed and nearly 70 people displaced in the Sunstone Townhomes near South Academy and Hancock on Monday afternoon.

A day later, some are getting a few minutes to see what's left of the damage.

"It's devastating, I never thought this would happen to me," Yvette Comeau, a homeowner said.

This is what's left of Comeau's living room...

"Everything I own, except for the pajamas I was wearing and the robe and the cell phone and of course my cats are in that house," she said.

She got five minutes to look around on Tuesday but said there wasn't anything left worth saving.

"I'm 54 so I've accumulated a lot of stuff, things that I can't replace but I'm blessed because my son is alive, I'm alive and my four cats are alive," she said.

She was one of 68 people forced to leave her home in moments of panic.

"We ran out and there was debris falling on our heads already as we were running to the parking lot," she said.

Jolene Vasquez tells News 5, she also feels lucky to be alive.

"It was almost mine and my families lives because we were sleeping, if people weren't nice enough to bang on the door, who knows where we would have ended up," Jolene Vasquez, a tenant said.

Forced to leave with only a moment's notice with no time to grab anything but her four kids.

"Lost my boys' double stroller, lost the car seats, lost their clothes, lost their birth certificates," Vasquez said. "I can get all of that replaced, I'm just glad that we didn't lose no lives."

She stayed at the emergency shelter overnight where donations have been pouring in and although the future is unknown for many of these tenants, most are just hoping to move forward.

"All we can do is just build up from here, let the past be the past and just look towards the future and be thankful we're all here to build up," she said.

The emergency shelter at the First Pentecostal Church is staying open for a second night and we know some are taking advantage of that. The Red Cross has case managers staying at the church to help with anyone displaced needing help throughout the day on Wednesday.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

