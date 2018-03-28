Pueblo's Energy Future holds town hall

The City of Pueblo is still looking to cut ties with Black Hills Energy in 2020 and on Tuesday night the community discussed different options moving ahead.

The group, Pueblo's Energy Future, held a town hall at Pueblo Community College.

San Isabel Electric and The Guzman Energy Group were both there to present what they could offer.

San Isabel is a rural electric association and a member-owned co-op. Guzman is a wholesale power broker.

David Cockrell, a member of Pueblo's Energy Future, said, "What we stand for is stable and lower rates, pushing the envelope on energy efficiency and on renewable energy, bringing power back to Pueblo...political power so we have a seat at the table about our own decisions."

Cockrell says Tuesday's town hall is the first of many to come over the next year. News 5 will keep tracking this for you.

