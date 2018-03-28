D-60 school board votes to implement four-day school week

Pueblo City Schools will implement a four-day school week starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

The D-60 Board of Education voted 4-1 Tuesday night to approve the measure.

School Board President Barb Clementi voted against the measure. Members Frank C. Latino, Robert Gonzales, Dennis Maes and Taylor Voss voted to approve it.

D-60's Human Resources Director Eric DeCesaro presented a survey to the school board in February, which showed almost 90 percent of those surveyed approved of a shorter school week.

DeCesaro also said the move would save $1.4 million and make it easier for the district to recruit and retain teachers.

In a February interview, D-60 Communications Director Dalton Sprouse said the district had concerns about making sure students receiving assistance with lunches would be fed with another day out of school.

"We want to make sure those students have an opportunity to get a meal, and we would need to look at some options to help off set that. We would also want to make sure that our community, which we already know is supportive, would provide an extended opportunity for the students to go," Communications Director Dalton Sprouse said in a prior interview.

The district told us Wednesday it was looking at options for daycare programs to help parents with childcare on the extra day off.