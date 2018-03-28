Eagle statue stolen from home of Marine Corps veteran

An irreplaceable item from a Pueblo veteran's home is gone.

Marine Corps vet, Mark Szarmach, says someone stole an eagle statue from his front yard.

He purchased the statue about 20 years ago while serving in Okinawa, Japan. Since then, he's been displaying it proudly in front of every home he's lived in.

"I remember the day that I bought it...it just really struck me. To me, it exemplified America and the essence of being a Marine."

Since then, the statue has traveled to Szarmach's different homes, staying with his family when he was deployed.

"I think that was part of their connection to me. Whenever I couldn't communicate with them that eagle was always out there...kind of protecting them in the home."

The eagle also gave Szarmach a sense of peace during the darkest moments of his time in the service.

"When you're in those bunkers and you're hearing explosions you wonder why in the world you're even there. That was very symbolic for me and a source of comfort that it was back home with my family."

The statue, however, is no longer safeguarding the Szarmach home. It was stolen last week.

"You feel violated. Something that's been a part of you and your family is now gone."

His message to the crook: "I would just like to tell them how much that particular statue means to me and my family."

Szarmach posted about the stolen statue on Facebook. As of Tuesday night it had about 400 shares.

A report has been filed with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Szarmach asks that if you see the statue to contact the office at (719) 583-6125.