Tuesday evening weather: Another storm chance later in the week

Parts of Southern Colorado finally received some much needed moisture from this latest storm, and we might not be done yet.

Another fast moving disturbance will push in late Wednesday with a cold front driving down temperatures in the afternoon. The rain will then shift to snow showers as the night moves along.

You shouldn't expect much from the snow, higher elevations will see light amounts.

Expect lows Tuesday night in the 20s with highs Wednesday in the 40s and 50s in Colorado.

Later in the week it will be unseasonably cool Thursday with sunshine, but expect another warm up Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s Friday. Expect more of the same Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

Easter Sunday looks much cooler, with chances of precipitation in the higher elevations. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s Sunday with warmer temperatures on the way to start the next work week.