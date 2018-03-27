Tuesday evening weather: Another storm chance later in the week

Parts of Southern Colorado finally received some much needed moisture from this latest storm, and we might not be done yet.
Another fast moving disturbance will push in late Wednesday with a cold front driving down temperatures in the afternoon. The rain will then shift to snow showers as the night moves along.
You shouldn't expect much from the snow, higher elevations will see light amounts.
Expect lows Tuesday night in the 20s with highs Wednesday in the 40s and 50s in Colorado.
Later in the week it will be unseasonably cool Thursday with sunshine, but expect another warm up Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s Friday. Expect more of the same Saturday with plenty of sunshine.
Easter Sunday looks much cooler, with chances of precipitation in the higher elevations. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s Sunday with warmer temperatures on the way to start the next work week.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air. According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
