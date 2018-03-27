Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

This photo taken in Superior, Ariz., Tuesday, March 27, 2018, shows the house where authorities found two small children dead, strapped inside a vehicle parked outside the house.
Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. The sheriff's office said Tuesday the bodies of the children were found late Monday night inside a vehicle at a home in Superior, a small town about 60 miles east of Phoenix.
Law enforcement officials say they called Arizona's Department of Child Safety in early January to report their suspicions of child neglect or abuse involving the children.
Acting Police Chief Christian Ensley said his officers responded to a report of a theft at the home where the 20-year-old mother was living then and were concerned enough by what they saw to call state child protection officials.
The state agency said it had received two past reports about the children, but never found evidence of child abuse or neglect and had no reason to remove the siblings from their mother's custody.
Velasquez is being held with a $2 million bond on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.
The children's names were not made public.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.
Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.