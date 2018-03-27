Arizona mother arrested in connection to the deaths of her two children

This photo taken in Superior, Ariz., Tuesday, March 27, 2018, shows the house where authorities found two small children dead, strapped inside a vehicle parked outside the house.

Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office in a statement identified the mother as Brittany Velasquez. The sheriff's office said Tuesday the bodies of the children were found late Monday night inside a vehicle at a home in Superior, a small town about 60 miles east of Phoenix.

Law enforcement officials say they called Arizona's Department of Child Safety in early January to report their suspicions of child neglect or abuse involving the children.



Acting Police Chief Christian Ensley said his officers responded to a report of a theft at the home where the 20-year-old mother was living then and were concerned enough by what they saw to call state child protection officials.



The state agency said it had received two past reports about the children, but never found evidence of child abuse or neglect and had no reason to remove the siblings from their mother's custody.



Velasquez is being held with a $2 million bond on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

The children's names were not made public.

