Agencies explain importance of renters insurance in event of fire

Following the displacement of nearly 70 people from a townhome fire, the Red Cross is continuing to evaluate each family's need.
Red Cross Spokesperson Bill Fortune said there's a mix of homeowners and renters from the Sunstone Townhome Complex, and they're strongly advising renters to sign up for their own renters insurance policy if they haven't already.
According to the Red Cross, about 40 percent of those affected in the fire were renters, and roughly 25 percent of those renters admitted they didn't have renters insurance.
The Red Cross says it offers immediate assistance regardless of whether a family has insurance or not. They add it's critical for you to have your own policy as a renter, even if the homeowner you're renting from already has their own policy.
"The owner would have homeowners insurance, but that wouldn't protect your property inside the house," said Fortune.
The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado agrees it could come in handy to replace belongings you may have lost in a fire.
"Renters insurance is crucial in situations like this because local agencies will not cover replacement value on your personal property," said Stephanie Adams with the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
"They might be able to help with food or water, a two night stay while you're displaced but to fully recover from something like this, you really need your own renters insurance policy."
The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado says the average renters insurance spans from $12 to $30 a month depending on the coverage.
Just to give you an idea of how prevalent home fires can be, the Red Cross told News 5 its teams respond to a home fire every eight minutes across the country, with an average of 2.5 fires a day in Colorado.
