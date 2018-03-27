DeRozan scores 15, Raptors beat Nuggets 114-110

Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.
