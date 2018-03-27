KOAA Athlete of the Week: Micah Bregard, Air Academy Baseball

Our KOAA Athlete of the Week is Air Academy right handed pitcher Micah Bregard.

The Kadet Senior is is coming off an all-state season in 2017 and would love to get back on that list in 2018.

His go to pitch is a fast ball and it's got some pace to it, regularly hitting the high 80's and he said it's topped out at 92 miles per hour. His goals for 2018 are squarely focused on that pitch speed.

"My goal is 94 mph, that's what draws a lot of the scouts in is 94 plus," said Bregard. "I've been talking with a few scouts and they said 94 and I've got a chance to go far in baseball."

Bregard would like to go to college and some "experience" but would love to go right to the "bigs."

"Ultimately I feel like pitching will get me there but we'll see," he said. "I grew up a shortstop and pitching was my second position and so I would love to play shortstop in the bigs but if pitching gets me there, I'm there."