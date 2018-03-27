Donations pour in for victims of Southeast Colorado neighborhood fire

24 hours after a devastating fire hit a Southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood, the community is trying to build them back up.

"I really feel for them," said Richele Orozco as she dropped off donations to the First Pentecostal Church on Tuesday.

"I don't know what I'd do if it happened to me," she added.

The church was already doubling as a temporary shelter for fire victims, when it became a drop-off site for donations.

Many people brought in clothes, though food, toiletries, and Easter items were also donated.

One woman told News5 she was hoping one of the children, staying at the church, would be able to use some sparkly Easter shoes she was donating.

"Because who doesn't need Easter shoes for little babies?!" she said, with a smile on her face.

High school student Anthony Hardman hauled in donations all day Tuesday.

It's his spring break this week, but he says helping out is the best way he could spend those days off.

"I'd rather be here because it's the right thing to do," he told News5.

"I felt bad for the people who don't have a home to go home to anymore. That got me thinking, what do I have that I can give them?"

One woman says that was a philosophy she had to teach to her 3-year-old on Tuesday--after she made him pick out his favorite toys, and say good-bye to the rest.

"I think it's also important to teach our children to be part of the community and to give back to people in need--and to understand there are people who need help--and you need to be there to help them," said Susan Willburn.

She's one of the many women rallying around Brynn Stroope, whose home burnt down Monday night.

"I don't know what to do. my whole life was in there, besides my kids," Stroope told News5, just hours after the fire tore through her home.

In the past, Stroope founded a facebook group dedicated to helping others in the community.

"The group has helped a lot of people in many ways--including myself," said Willburn.

"So I think it's only the right thing to do to help her in her time of need," she added.

Red Cross says the community has brought in so many donations to First Pentecostal Church, the church is running out of room to put them all.

They are asking future donations be brought in to the Salvation Army, and specify you'd like them to go to the victims of the fire.