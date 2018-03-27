Pueblo City Council passes new trash ordinance

It passed with a 6-0 vote Monday night, but a new trash ordinance in Pueblo has some residents concerned for the future.
The ordinance mandates all residents have weekly trash service, either contracted out or done by themselves, and have proof of it. If not, they face a maximum $1,000 fine and/or one year in jail.
This change has some homeowners, like Frank Lopez, worried for others in town.
"I like to have my yard clean and stuff, but some people can't afford to do that," Lopez said.
Lopez, like so many others, already has trash service. He said he doesn't think the mandate will improve the situation.
"When you tell people you have to do something, more than likely they're not going to do it, because that's forcing them to do it," he said.
The ordinance officially takes effect April 25. Those found out of compliance, with trash littered in their yard, would face the punishment Lopez said is too harsh.
"Who wants to go to jail for having, you know, can't afford to clean your yard? You know, I don't think anyone wants to go to jail," Lopez said. "And how are they going to pay for the fines if they can't even pay for the trash to throw the trash?"
But that punishment is standard for municipal code violations. And according to Pueblo Police Department Code Enforcement Manager Karen Willson, it's much cheaper to have weekly trash service, right around $20 a month.
"How can we ever expect our city to become better, cleaner, nicer, neater if we're not willing to take any measures to improve it," Willson said.
In 2017, the code enforcement division had a 37 percent uptick in complaint volume from 2016. More than a third of those calls were for trash.
"Pueblo does have a trash problem," Willson said. "We are experiencing a large dumping problem as well."
And Willson said this change just helps her staff gain an edge on Pueblo's trash problem, with hopes of fewer complaints in the future.
"As a community, everyone wants their community to be viable and have a great quality of life," she said. "In doing so, we need to keep our community clean. And each and everyone of us has a personal responsibility to do so."
Additionally, the ordinance says all trash cans and bins must be five feet from the public right-of-way on non-collection days.
