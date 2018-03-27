State legislature looks for solutions to child care funding challenges

In January, El Paso County Department of Human Services began a wait list for its Colorado Childcare Assistance Program (CCCAP).

With a high demand and limited funding for the program, the department said it was a regrettable decision to start the wait list.

As of Tuesday, 248 are on that wait list- which is comprised of 368 children in El Paso County needing assistance with child care.

For some local childcare providers, it's something they see as a huge concern.

Diane Price, CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers in Colorado Springs says the board of her organization decided to work with those families on the wait list- as they have a sliding scale for tuition.

'About 30% of families use childcare in the regular community, yet we're only funding subsidy in Colorado at about 13%,' said Price.

With most government programs, there are those with good experiences and those with bad experiences- for one Colorado Springs mom she says having the program makes all the difference.

Cassandra Barrios is a single mom of 3 kids, 2 of them are young kids needing day care while she works.

'It's hard to depend on family members or you know everybody has their own lives so having CCCAP definitely saved my life, for sure,' said Barrios.

A few bills in the legislature are hoping to keep the program accessible for all Coloradans who qualify.

Additionally, there are bills lawmakers are looking at that would provide some financial relief for parents in the state.

One of those bills, with bi-partisan sponsorship would expand the state credit by allowing parents making less than $150,000 a year to claim a credit that is equal to 80% of the individual's federal credit.