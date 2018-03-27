Monument Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Monument Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store off of Highway 105 around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police said a white or a Hispanic man wearing a black hooded jacket came into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. He ran away from the scene and was not seen getting into a vehicle.

?

No one was hurt in the robbery.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident, call Monument Police at (719)-481-3253..