Temporary 911 outage affecting El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said its communications center is experiencing an issue with a system server, causing a temporary outage beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 911 outage is expected to last 15 minutes.

This means 911 calls will be answered by the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the sheriff's office non-emergency line will be offline as well. Deputies ask anyone who needs to make a phone call to that number to call back when it is online.

That outage is expected to last 45 minutes.