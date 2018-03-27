Temporary 911 outage affecting El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said its communications center is experiencing an issue with a system server, causing a temporary outage beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The 911 outage is expected to last 15 minutes.
This means 911 calls will be answered by the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the sheriff's office non-emergency line will be offline as well. Deputies ask anyone who needs to make a phone call to that number to call back when it is online.
That outage is expected to last 45 minutes.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.
