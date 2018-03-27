Fight looms over census & citizenship

(NBC News) The Commerce Department announced Monday that the 2020 U.S. Census will ask people if they are an American citizen.
The Constitution says the census must get an accurate count of everyone in the country, but critics worry that with the new question, that can't happen if some people are too scared to answer.
The Trump administration says the move was requested by the Justice Department to help protect the rights of voters, but critics say it's politically motivated.
"There is a very serious legitimate fear that census itself could end up being a very inaccurate count," said Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
It could have a big impact on states with the largest immigrant populations, affecting everything from federal funding to representation in Congress.
The state of California is suing to stop it.
Census takers have been asked about citizenship as part of the American community survey, but it has not been on the main census since 1950.
CLICK HERE to read more.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.
Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.