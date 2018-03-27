VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air.

According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon. The video shows the trooper get hit from behind by an oncoming car and thrown at a vehicle feet in front of him.

Multiple people responded to his aid. He suffered from broken ribs and a broken scapula and was transported to a local hospital.

The Utah Department of Public Safety urges drivers to slow down and move over when troopers are responding to calls along the highway. The Utah safety department says Sgt. Brenchley is the 11th trooper hit on Utah roads between January and March 25 this year.