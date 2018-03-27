VIDEO: Utah state trooper hit by car during snowstorm

A video from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a Highway Patrol Sergeant being hit by a car and thrown into the air.
According to the safety department, Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to a number of slide offs due to weather when he was hit by an oncoming car in Sardine Canyon. The video shows the trooper get hit from behind by an oncoming car and thrown at a vehicle feet in front of him.
Multiple people responded to his aid. He suffered from broken ribs and a broken scapula and was transported to a local hospital.
The Utah Department of Public Safety urges drivers to slow down and move over when troopers are responding to calls along the highway. The Utah safety department says Sgt. Brenchley is the 11th trooper hit on Utah roads between January and March 25 this year.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
