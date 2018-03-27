CSU-Pueblo names new athletic director

Colorado State Pueblo announced it has hired a new athletic director after a search involving more than 100 applicants for the position.

CSU-Pueblo President Timothy Mottet announced Dr. Paul Plinske will start as the new AD on May 20. Plinske signed a four-year contract with an annual salary of $135,000, which ranks as third-highest in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Plinske is the current Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska-Kearney since 2013. He previously led the Department of Athletics at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2004 to 2013 and Associate Director of Athletics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for five years.

“Plinske emerged as the clear front runner in a competitive national search,” Mottet said in a news release. “He is nationally recognized as a leader in DII athletics who bridges athletic and academic cultures into a singular university culture of excellence. He has enhanced the athletic profile of each university where he has had the opportunity to lead.”

During his time as an athletic director, teams under his leadership won nine national championships and nine national runner-up finishes. Coaches under his direction won 13 national coach of the year honors, and 36 conference coach of the year honors.

The school also expressed optimism he would increase corporate sponsorships of ThunderWolves Athletics and increase attendance.