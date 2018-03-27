Save the Date! 5 Pet Check happening on April 7

KOAA 5 is committed to helping keep our furry friends happy and healthy, which is why we're happy to organize the 5 Pet Check on April 7, 2018.
5 Pet Check supports pets in our communities whose owners have trouble affording veterinary care. The 5 pet check offers FREE pet care to those who make an appointment.
KOAA 5 partnered with the Colorado Veterinary Medical Association to organize the event, which will be held this year at the Fillmore Veterinary Hospital from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Be sure to watch News 5 on April 2 to get the phone bank number to make an appointment, phone lines will open that day from 4-8 p.m.
A local veterinary hospital donates a facility, staff and supplies each year to help make the event happen, while rabies vaccinations were donated by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health-Merial.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
