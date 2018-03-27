Quantcast

Team USA confirms April visit to White House - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Team USA confirms April visit to White House

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - -

The U.S. Olympic team has been invited to the White House for a visit April 27, leaving the 244 members about four weeks to decide if they'll attend.
  
Four members from the U.S. team - Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon, Nathan Chen and Lindsey Vonn - have said they would not go if invited.
  
Visits to the White House are a decades-old tradition, though there have been notable absences over the years regardless of who's in office.
  
Kenworthy and Rippon are gay. Rippon has said he wouldn't go because he doesn't think "somebody like me would be welcome there."
  
Vonn has said she would "absolutely not" accept an invitation and that she hoped to represent the "people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics.
  
But USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said so far RSVP numbers have been robust and in line with past visits.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • Escaped inmate from Canon City found

    Escaped inmate from Canon City found

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:38:21 GMT

    An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday. 

    An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday. 

  • Dog owner arrested after dog drowns

    Dog owner arrested after dog drowns

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:13:27 GMT

    A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt.   Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg. 

    A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt.   Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?