Deputies search for missing man with developmental disabilities

COSTILLA COUNTY -

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 63-year old missing man with developmental disabilities. 

The sheriff's office said Duane Lopez was last seen on March 19 walking southbound near Highway 159 in San Luis. He was wearing a blue jacket, lavender button up shirt, with an orange undershirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.

He is described as a white man, 5'10", 165 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Costilla County Sheriff's Office at (719) 672-0673. 

