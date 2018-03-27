Two water park executives facing murder charges for 2016 death of Kansas boy

Three water park executives are facing criminal charges, including two counts of murder, for the death of a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas water park in 2016.
Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.
Tyler Austin Miles, Schlitterbahn's former operations director, had been indicted on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
Schwab was decapitated when he went airborne while riding the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas. A grand jury indictment released last week alleges the slide met few, if any, industry standards and that necessary repairs were avoided or delayed.
Schlitterbahn promoted the Verruckt as the largest waterslide in the world.
A Texas judge said Henry will be held without bond in south Texas at the request of the Kansas Attorney General's Office. Henry is also facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.
Henry will remain at the Cameron County jail in far South Texas as he awaits extradition to Kansas.
The Schwab family said the criminal indictment shows that issues with Schlitterbahn "go far beyond" the boy's death, and they have "full faith and trust" in Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and know he'll "take appropriate steps in the interest of public safety."
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
