Two water park executives facing murder charges for 2016 death of Kansas boy

Three water park executives are facing criminal charges, including two counts of murder, for the death of a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas water park in 2016.

Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

Tyler Austin Miles, Schlitterbahn's former operations director, had been indicted on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Schwab was decapitated when he went airborne while riding the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas. A grand jury indictment released last week alleges the slide met few, if any, industry standards and that necessary repairs were avoided or delayed.

Schlitterbahn promoted the Verruckt as the largest waterslide in the world.

A Texas judge said Henry will be held without bond in south Texas at the request of the Kansas Attorney General's Office. Henry is also facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Henry will remain at the Cameron County jail in far South Texas as he awaits extradition to Kansas.

The Schwab family said the criminal indictment shows that issues with Schlitterbahn "go far beyond" the boy's death, and they have "full faith and trust" in Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and know he'll "take appropriate steps in the interest of public safety."

