Crews respond to possible hazmat situation, could've been skunk

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Firefighters were on scene of a possible hazmat situation at 2120 La Salle Tuesday afternoon.

According to CSFD, crews initially believed there was a possible irritant in the air. Hazmat responded, and entered the building to assess the situation.

CSFD said there were no findings, as there could've been a skunk in the area. One person was transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on that person's injuries. 

