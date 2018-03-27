Two arrests made in illegal marijuana bust in Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects believed to be involved in an illegal marijuana operation with possible cartel ties.
The sheriff's office received information that there was an illegal grow at 222 Nottingham Lane, north of Divide. Deputies said they responded to the location where the home owner allowed deputies to search the residence.
They discovered several pot plants, a large amount of dried marijuana, and a large amount of growing equipment, deputies said. A search warrant was then obtained and executed, leading to the immediate arrest of one resident.
Upon executing the search warrant dozens of plants were found, along with 42 pounds of processed and 36 pounds of unprocessed marijuana. A semi-trailer that was converted into an "elaborate growing room" was also found in the basement of the house.
Deputies learned another resident lived in the home, who was also arrested when they returned home from work. The suspects were identified as Maria Victoria Rizo Diaz and Alexandre Montejo, both Cuban citizens.
The sheriff's office said both suspects are facing felony marijuana charges. It is unknown if these arrests are related to the arrests made on March 23, 2018.
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
An escaped inmate from Canon City has been found and apprehended Tuesday. 22-year old Robert Roberts escaped from the Skyline Correctional Facility in Canon City on Sunday, March 25. The Colorado Department of Correction's Escape Team and local law enforcement arrested him at the Parkdale Quarry just outside of Canon City Tuesday.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
