Two arrests made in illegal marijuana bust in Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects believed to be involved in an illegal marijuana operation with possible cartel ties.

The sheriff's office received information that there was an illegal grow at 222 Nottingham Lane, north of Divide. Deputies said they responded to the location where the home owner allowed deputies to search the residence.

They discovered several pot plants, a large amount of dried marijuana, and a large amount of growing equipment, deputies said. A search warrant was then obtained and executed, leading to the immediate arrest of one resident.

Upon executing the search warrant dozens of plants were found, along with 42 pounds of processed and 36 pounds of unprocessed marijuana. A semi-trailer that was converted into an "elaborate growing room" was also found in the basement of the house.

Deputies learned another resident lived in the home, who was also arrested when they returned home from work. The suspects were identified as Maria Victoria Rizo Diaz and Alexandre Montejo, both Cuban citizens.

The sheriff's office said both suspects are facing felony marijuana charges. It is unknown if these arrests are related to the arrests made on March 23, 2018.