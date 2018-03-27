Quantcast

Police looking for fourth suspect involved in a string of robberies

Colorado Springs Police arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth involved in a string of robberies throughout Colorado Springs and Monument. 

Detectives from the CSPD arrested 29-year old Lindsey Lea Aldrich, 27-year old Jose Diaz Martinez, and 37-year old Victor Hugo Diaz on Thursday, March 22. The suspects were involved in at least five aggravated robberies and three attempted robberies at local restaurants and gas stations, police said.

According to CSPD, there is an outstanding warrant for a fourth suspect, 22-year old Robert Carlos Cossio. 

Here is a list of where and when each incident happened:

  • 3/17/18 – Days Inn at 8350 Razorback Road (attempted robbery)
  • 3/17/18 – Circle K Shell Station at 120 South Rockrimmon Blvd. (attempted robbery)
  • 3/17/18 – Kum & Go at 2422 Research Parkway
  • 3/21/18 – 7 Eleven at 310 West Uintah Street
  • 3/21/18 – Subway at 1825 North Circle Drive (attempted robbery)
  • 3/21/18 – Angie’s Latin Food Truck at 412 North Chelton Road
  • 3/22/18 – Kum & Go at 7385 Duryea Drive

Police urge anyone with information to please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. 


(Lindsey Lea Aldrich was arrested on Thursday, March 22.)

