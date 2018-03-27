Police looking for fourth suspect involved in a string of robberies

Colorado Springs Police arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth involved in a string of robberies throughout Colorado Springs and Monument.
Detectives from the CSPD arrested 29-year old Lindsey Lea Aldrich, 27-year old Jose Diaz Martinez, and 37-year old Victor Hugo Diaz on Thursday, March 22. The suspects were involved in at least five aggravated robberies and three attempted robberies at local restaurants and gas stations, police said.
According to CSPD, there is an outstanding warrant for a fourth suspect, 22-year old Robert Carlos Cossio.
Here is a list of where and when each incident happened:
Police urge anyone with information to please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
(Lindsey Lea Aldrich was arrested on Thursday, March 22.)
Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway.
A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt. Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association's (CSPPA) mission is to provide benefits to Colorado Springs police officers and their families.
