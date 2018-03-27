Weather Alert Day: Light Snow And Some Rain Lingers Through The Afternoon

Today's Forecast:

Light snow has persisted through both the lower and higher elevations into the afternoon with more moisture lifting up towards Pueblo county from Walsenburg. Colorado Springs will see light snowfall last into the mid afternoon but it's possible we'll get a second round of light snow mixed with rain towards the end of the day, depending on how much of this moisture from Walsenburg can make it up north. Pueblo has been drier longer but again, snow is moving in on the county from the south with that snow llikely to turn into a rain/snow mix as it moves into warmer Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 42; Low - 28. Light snow to the early/mid afternoon, a second round of light snow/wintry mix is possible at the end of the day but we will dry out as the night moves on. Any additional accumulation will stay minimal and mainly on the grassy areas.

PUEBLO: High - 50; Low - 28. Dry till the mid/late afternoon when rain and snow push in from the south, accumulation will be a trace if anything for snow, looks like more of it would melt as a rain.

CANON CITY: High - 44; Low - 30. Light to moderate snow persisting through the afternoon and early evening before drying out completely by 7pm. Any additional accumulation should stay under an inch through the grassy surfaces.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 36; Low - 24. Light, spotty snow lingering through the afternoon as more snow pushes up north from Fremont County, additional snowfall should stay at or below an inch by the end of the day in grassy areas.

TRI-LAKES: High - 30s; Low - 20s. Light snow moving in from Colorado Springs and will last through the mid afternoon, any additional snowfall will remain light, probably under 1 inch, and mainly to grassy surfaces, the icy Monument Hill drive to Denver should stay mainly wet.

PLAINS: High - 40s/50s; Low - 20s. Spotty showers pushing up from the south will happen off and on through the afternoon with a dry night to arrive by 6 to 7 pm tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 30s/40s; Low - 20s. Light to moderate snow persists mainly over the Walsenburg area through the mid afternoon with a cold and dry night returning through the area, accumulation in the grass may continue to stay up near 1 inch by the time it's over.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Wednesday night into Thursday we may see an additional bout of rain turning into snow mainly across the north and eastern parts of our viewing area. As of now it looks ike Monument could see light snow accumulation that night but not much is expected through Colorado Springs and Teller county. Friday will be the best day of the week with highs returning to the 60s and 70s with more sunshine!