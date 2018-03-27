Quantcast

Community reminders on living with bears - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Community reminders on living with bears

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

The City of Colorado Springs wants to remind people that bears are starting to wake up from hibernation, as some have been spotted around the city.

There are many resources available on living in communities with bears. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has some important information on how to share space with the animals. CPW says black bears will explore any and all food sources including homes, campgrounds, and cars and will keep coming back for more once food is found. 

This can cause the bears to become aggressive as they'll work hard to find the calories they need, possibly damaging property, cars, homes and more, according to CPW. 

CPW says that any time it is forced to euthanize a bear, the bear isn't the only thing that suffers. Each time a bear is destroyed, a piece of nature and wildness is taken. 

Parks and Wildlife wants to remind the community to be aware of this, and to share this info with friends and neighbors. 

For more on what to be aware of, and how to live safely with bears, visit the CPW website

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

    Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:21:05 GMT
    Urban heat Island effect in COSUrban heat Island effect in COS
    Urban heat Island effect in COSUrban heat Island effect in COS
    This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
    This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...

  • Dog owner arrested after dog drowns

    Dog owner arrested after dog drowns

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:13:27 GMT

    A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt.   Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg. 

    A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a lake wearing a weighted diver's belt.   Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?