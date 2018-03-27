Community reminders on living with bears

The City of Colorado Springs wants to remind people that bears are starting to wake up from hibernation, as some have been spotted around the city.

There are many resources available on living in communities with bears.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has some important information on how to share space with the animals. CPW says black bears will explore any and all food sources including homes, campgrounds, and cars and will keep coming back for more once food is found.

This can cause the bears to become aggressive as they'll work hard to find the calories they need, possibly damaging property, cars, homes and more, according to CPW.

CPW says that any time it is forced to euthanize a bear, the bear isn't the only thing that suffers. Each time a bear is destroyed, a piece of nature and wildness is taken.

Parks and Wildlife wants to remind the community to be aware of this, and to share this info with friends and neighbors.

For more on what to be aware of, and how to live safely with bears, visit the CPW website.