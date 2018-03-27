Woman Marries 100-Year-Old Tree

Monday, March 26 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:21:05 GMT
Urban heat Island effect in COS
This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
