Arrest made in Seattle for suspicious packages sent to military installations

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. law enforcement official says Seattle authorities have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

The official says the packages contained black powder along with rambling, nonsensical notes similar to those the man has been known to send in the past. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly before an official announcement.

Authorities did not name the man, but said he was known to law enforcement.

Roughly a dozen sites received packages Monday, including Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the district and at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia. No injuries were reported, and the FBI said each package was collected for further analysis.

The man's motive was not immediately clear.

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • 5 Things to Know: Winter Weather closes D70 Mountain Schools

    School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

  • Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

    Urban heat Island effect in COSUrban heat Island effect in COS
    This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
