Quantcast

No charges for Baton Rouge officers involved in fatal shooting - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

No charges for Baton Rouge officers involved in fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a black man in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fueled widespread protests.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement Tuesday comes nearly 11 months after the Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in Alton Sterling's July 2016 death.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground, but Lake didn't fire his gun.

Two cellphone videos of the shooting quickly spread on social media, leading to nightly protests during which nearly 200 people were arrested. The officers' body cameras and a store surveillance camera also recorded the encounter.

___

10:05 p.m.

Lawyers say Louisiana's attorney general is set to meet with relatives of a black man who was shot and killed in 2016 by a white police officer and inform them whether his office will charge either of the two officers involved in the struggle.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's spokeswoman declined comment on the planned meeting Tuesday morning, saying only that it will have an update at a news conference Tuesday on the investigation into the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

However, attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Brandon DeCuir, who represent Alton Sterling's five children, say Landry is to meet beforehand Tuesday morning with relatives of the slain main.

The U.S. Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in the case nearly 11 months ago.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • 5 Things to Know: Winter Weather closes D70 Mountain Schools

    5 Things to Know: Winter Weather closes D70 Mountain Schools

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:16:48 GMT

    School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

    School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

  • Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

    Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:21:05 GMT
    Urban heat Island effect in COSUrban heat Island effect in COS
    Urban heat Island effect in COSUrban heat Island effect in COS
    This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
    This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?