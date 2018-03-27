Quantcast

Lt. Jim Downing's private memorial service to be streamed online

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Longtime Colorado Springs resident and Pearl Harbor survivor, Lt. Jim Downing will be will be honored at a private memorial service to be held today at 2 p.m.

The service will be held at Glen Eyrie Conference Center in Colorado Springs. The service is private and closed to the public, but will be streamed online.

The public can watch the service via live stream at jimdowning.net

The public is also invited to watch the lives stream with others at Glen Eyrie, while seating lasts. Those wanting to attend the streaming at Glen Eyrie must reserve a spot and can do so at jimdowning.net. Attendees must have a printed ticket in hand to be admitted.  

Memorial gifts can be donated to the Future Generations Fund.

Lt. Downing lived in Colorado Springs for more than 60 years, and served on the staff of The Navigators, a Christian ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs. He served in the Navy for 24 years and regularly spoke about his experiences as a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

  • CSFD: Careless smoking caused massive townhome fire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:37:11 GMT

    Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Charleston Drive, near Jetwing and the Hancock Expressway. 

  • 5 Things to Know: Winter Weather closes D70 Mountain Schools

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:16:48 GMT

    School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

  • Super Interesting Phenomenon Shows Up on Radar

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:21:05 GMT
    Urban heat Island effect in COSUrban heat Island effect in COS
    This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
