Lt. Jim Downing's private memorial service to be streamed online

Longtime Colorado Springs resident and Pearl Harbor survivor, Lt. Jim Downing will be will be honored at a private memorial service to be held today at 2 p.m.

The service will be held at Glen Eyrie Conference Center in Colorado Springs. The service is private and closed to the public, but will be streamed online.

The public can watch the service via live stream at jimdowning.net

The public is also invited to watch the lives stream with others at Glen Eyrie, while seating lasts. Those wanting to attend the streaming at Glen Eyrie must reserve a spot and can do so at jimdowning.net. Attendees must have a printed ticket in hand to be admitted.

Memorial gifts can be donated to the Future Generations Fund.

Lt. Downing lived in Colorado Springs for more than 60 years, and served on the staff of The Navigators, a Christian ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs. He served in the Navy for 24 years and regularly spoke about his experiences as a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

