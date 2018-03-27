Quantcast

Chinese satellite could crash into Michigan

Written By Nia Bender
A Chinese space station that hasn't hosted any astronauts since 2013 could to plunge to Earth by the end of this month, specifically the state of Michigan.

According to a new report from the Aerospace Corporation, southern portions of lower Michigan fall into the regions listed as having a high probability of debris landing from the 8.5-ton space station.

Ted Muelhaupt of the Aerospace Corporation talks about the risks to people should this phenomenon occur.

