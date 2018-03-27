Chinese satellite could crash into Michigan

A Chinese space station that hasn't hosted any astronauts since 2013 could to plunge to Earth by the end of this month, specifically the state of Michigan.
According to a new report from the Aerospace Corporation, southern portions of lower Michigan fall into the regions listed as having a high probability of debris landing from the 8.5-ton space station.
Ted Muelhaupt of the Aerospace Corporation talks about the risks to people should this phenomenon occur.
Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.
Monday, March 26 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:21:05 GMT
Urban heat Island effect in COS
Urban heat Island effect in COS
This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...