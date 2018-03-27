Dog owner arrested after dog drowns

A Florida man is in hot water after he made his dog jump into a like wearing a weighted diver's belt.
Witnesses told deputies Dennys Jose Luque appeared to be doing "some type of exercise" with the German Shepherd at a boat landing on Lake Harris in Leesburg.
The dog repeatedly jumped off a boat ramp chasing a ball while wearing a 13-pound weighted belt. At some point, the dog jumped into the water and didn't resurface. Several people, including Luque, jumped in the water to retrieve the dog but were not successful.
Witnesses said the Luque searched for five minutes, then left the park, telling them "these things happen."
Deputies found the dog's body late Sunday night still wearing the weighted belt.
