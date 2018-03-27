Quantcast

Massive townhome fire displaces 68 people in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Dozens of people are waking up in a possibly unfamiliar place this morning after being forced out of their homes by a massive fire inside a townhome complex in Colorado Springs.

Careless smoking is blamed for starting the fire that quickly consumed more than than 20 units in the complex on Charleston Drive near S. Academy Blvd and Hancock Expressway.

Public Information Officer Brian Vaughan said the fire was caused by someone who put out a cigarette in a potted plant, which then smoldered, caught fire and ignited a natural gas line.

The first calls to 911 came in before 3 p.m. Monday as thick black smoke poured from the heavy fire on patios and the back end of several units. 

Three people suffered minor injuries from the fire, mostly smoke inhalation related problems. Fire crews will remain on scene as they continue to ensure no one else was injured. There are no reports of any missing persons.

The Red Cross said their group is working on getting donations for the 68 people displaced. No residents who lived in the affected buildings will be allowed back into their homes. Fifteen residents were being housed Monday night at a nearby church.

"I don't what to do. My whole life was in there besides my kids," said resident Brynn Stroope. "I came and saw my whole house on fire."

Stroope is thankful that she and her kids are safe, but as of Monday night, her cats, dogs, and bunny were missing. 

"Nothing like this has ever happened to me...I don't even know what to do. I'm in shock. I had a panic attack. Nothing is going through my head to be honest."

The fire forced Stroope from her home and fortunately, into the hands of friends and family giving her a place to stay. For others needing shelter, the doors of First Pentecostal Church are open.

Pastor John Burgess said, "When I first moved to this city I lived in those townhomes and so these people are our neighbors...it's heartbreaking to see people and stand out there, and talk to people who have lost everything...we just felt to open our doors to help them in whatever way we could."

