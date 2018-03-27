ICE says it will not pursue Cuban immigrant living in Aurora

School Closures D70-"Mountain schools only" are closed for the day due to snow and current weather conditions. All other D70 schools will be on regular schedules for the day.

Urban heat Island effect in COS

This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...