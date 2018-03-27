ICE says it will not pursue Cuban immigrant living in Aurora

In this May 7, 2014 photo, Rene Lima-Marin sits for an interview with The Associated Press about the circumstances of his sentencing and incarceration, in a meeting room inside Kit Carson Correctional Center, a privately operated prison in Burlington.
AURORA -
Federal immigration officials say they will not pursue a Cuban immigrant who was mistakenly released early from prison, sent back and then released again.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement Monday night saying the agency will abide by an immigration judge's decision to terminate the deportation proceedings involving Rene Lima-Marin.
He was released from an immigration detention facility in Aurora Monday after the federal government lost its immigration board appeal to keep deportation proceedings going against him.
Lima-Marin, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2000, started a family after he was mistakenly paroled in 2008. He returned to prison after authorities discovered their mistake six years later.
Last year a judge ordered him released, but he was then arrested by immigration officials.
Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.
Monday, March 26 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:21:05 GMT
Urban heat Island effect in COS
Urban heat Island effect in COS
This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...
This is really interesting. It is a radar image from 9PM tonight. Look closely. Rain/snow line circumvents the city of Colorado Springs to the west, north & east. The obvious reason is elevation. The higher? More likely to be snow. But I have a 2nd reason. "Urban Heat Island" effect. Ever heard of it? Cities are warmer than 'burbs, because city buildings generate heat, plus...pavement absorbs heat by day, re-radiates it back out at night...so cities are usually war...